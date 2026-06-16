AUDITIONS! Once Upon A Mattress

Auditions for an intergenerational cast of Once Upon A Mattress - the musical based on the Princess and the Pea fairy tale. We need youth 14 an up for singing and/or dancing roles, and adults for singing roles. And acting roles of course! All materials will be supplied. Rehearsals all summer, and performances in fall.

Come either Thursday evening at 7pm, or Saturday morning at 11am.

Those wishing to work backstage, constumes, props, lights, sound, set design, etc. shohuld come and sign up as well - no audition required.

Applegate Regional Theatre is located at the corner of Central and Fleck Rds, near Veneta. 87230 Central Rd.

