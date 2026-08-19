Axe & Fiddle Hosts Hawaii Hurricane Relief Benefit Featuring DuBb Central

AXE & FIDDLE IN COTTAGE GROVE OREGON HOSTS BENEFIT CONCERT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR HAWAII RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY HURRICANE LALA.

Communities across Hawaii are recovering after the devastation of Hurricane Lala destroying hundreds of homes and leaving thousands without power and in need of assistance.

To help raise funds for Hawaii residents, Axe & Fiddle in Cottage Grove is hosting a benefit concert this Friday at 8pm with Hawaiian Reggae band DuBb Central. 100% of donations will go directly to Vibrant Hawaii.

Based out of Bend, Oregon, DuBb Central brings island style reggae dub music from their roots in Hawaii to the stage starting at 8pm to help raise funds for Hawaii residents impacted by Hurricane Lala.

For more information on Vibrant Hawaii -https://www.vibranthawaii.org/lala

For more information about Axe and Fiddle-https://www.axeandfiddle.com

