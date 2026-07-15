Ballet in the Vineyard
Ballet in the Vineyard
Join Ballet Fantastique at beautiful Hinman Vineyards for a late summer outdoor concert in wine country, featuring LIVE MUSIC and uplifting, site-specific choreography from the international dancers of Ballet Fantastique!
Bring your family and friends, sip on delicious wine, and experience relaxed, one-of-a-kind performances as the sun sets behind the rolling hills.
Hinman Vineyards
$20-35
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ballet Fantastique
(541) 682-5000
info@balletfantastique.org
Hinman Vineyards
27012 Briggs Hill RoadEugene, Oregon 97405