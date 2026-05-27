Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission June 6th and 7th
Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission June 6th and 7th
From June 6-7, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to select Portland cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday. Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities, and help local economies thrive. Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including:
Portland Art Museum
Portland Japanese Garden
Portland Art Museum
Bank of America offers our cardholders free general admission
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Banko f
Portland Art Museum
1219 SW Park AvePortland, Oregon 97205