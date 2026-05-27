© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission June 6th and 7th

Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission June 6th and 7th

From June 6-7, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to select Portland cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday. Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities, and help local economies thrive. Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including:

Portland Art Museum

Portland Japanese Garden

Portland Art Museum
Bank of America offers our cardholders free general admission
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Banko f
https://about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/museums-on-us-partners
Portland Art Museum
1219 SW Park Ave
Portland, Oregon 97205