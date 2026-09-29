Join us for a fun Batty Paint Night at Tallman Brewing in Lebanon – drinks, laughs, and creative vibes! Batty Paint Night at Tallman Brewing in Lebanon.

Get ready for a super fun, Halloween-inspired paint night that's all about creativity and good vibes! Join us at Tallman Brewing in Lebanon for a night full of colors, laughs, and awesome people. Whether you're a pro or just want to chill and paint, this event is perfect for anyone looking to unwind and have a blast. Don't miss out on the chance to make some art and memories with us—see you there!

All materials included.

Ages 12+up welcome! Due to limited table space during the painting session, we highly recommend arriving at least 1 hour early so you can enjoy a bite to eat. If you are part of a larger Group and want to sit together, please either contact us ahead of time or arrive a bit earlier ( set up starts at 5pm ) so your instructor can help you reserve your seats.