Beginner Capoeira with Com Expressão

Fall 2026 Beginning Capoeira Series. Come learn the fundamentals of Capoeira in a supportive and collaborative environment. This 8-week series will provide a basic foundation of core movements, improvisation, culture and history of the art, and participating in the music.

Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian cultural practice – simultaneously a fight and a dance – that is a tradition, a sport, and an art form. Capoeira players form a circle where the players around the outside sing/chant, clap, and play percussive instruments while two players play a collaborative and improvisational game in the center. Capoeira is often known for its flashy break-dance-like movements but is also commonly practiced by individuals with a wide range of physical abilities who perform the foundation movements with personal expression to create a beautiful game that does not require great acrobatics.

Capoeira com Expressão is one of four capoeira schools in Eugene. Capoeira com Expressão follows a form of capoeira taught by Mastre Carcará that is focused on building the strength and resilience of the body and self, creating an accessible and affirming community, and playing capoeira with great personal expression.