Bend Fall Festival returns October 2–4 in Downtown Bend!

Celebrate the season with three days of live music, local art, handcrafted goods, delicious food and drinks, family activities, and community fun. Browse hundreds of artists and makers, explore the Harvest Market and Oregon Lifestyle Marketplace, enjoy interactive art experiences, pumpkin painting, live performances, and a full lineup of music all weekend long.

Friday features music and food under the autumn sky, while Saturday and Sunday bring the full festival experience with art, shopping, entertainment, family activities, craft beverages, and more.

October 2–4, 2026

Downtown Bend

Free Admission

Come sip, shop, create, and celebrate fall in the heart of Central Oregon!

Learn more at bendfallfestival.com

