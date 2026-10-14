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Bend Fire & Rescue Open House

Bend Fire & Rescue Open House

Bend Fire & Rescue invites the community to celebrate National Fire Prevention Month with us on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at our North Station (63377 NE Jamison Street, Bend).

This year’s open house will feature a number of community partners sharing safety information, hands-on training opportunities and live safety demonstrations for all to enjoy.

Climb, explore and interact with emergency and public works vehicles during our all-day Touch-a-Truck experience.

Paint a real snowplow all day long and help create a one-of-a-kind community masterpiece.

Watch a live kitchen fire demonstration at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and learn how quickly a fire can spread.

This year we have two helicopter landings – Air Link Critical Care Transport will land at 11 a.m. and Life Flight will land at 12:30 p.m. Check out the cockpit and meet the crew!

More information: bendoregon.gov

North Fire Station
Free
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
North Fire Station
63377 NE Jamison Street
Bend, Oregon