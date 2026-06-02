Hosted by Urban Craft Uprising. You’ll find over 100 makers and artists selling handmade goods. For those of you who have never been to an Urban Craft Uprising show, our events feature handcrafted goods including jewelry, housewares, clothing, toys, art, bath & body products, paper goods, fiber arts, candles, and so much more!

Urban Craft has been producing craft markets since 2005. We have a large following in the Pacific Northwest–primarily in Seattle and Portland–and we are excited to have expanded our horizons these past few years, bringing new shows to Bend, to the Oregon Coast, to the Olympic Peninsula, and to other new locales around the PNW. We are so excited to showcase the local talent of Bend artisans, and to introduce you to some of our favorite vendors from all around the Pacific Northwest. The Bend Handmade Market will be free to attend, and a great way to support small businesses while finding unique gifts for wedding presents, housewarming gifts, birthdays, decor for your home, treats for others, and fun goodies for yourself!

