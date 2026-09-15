© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bend Oktoberfest

Bend Oktoberfest

Join us for Bend Oktoberfest—a high-spirited, family-friendly celebration in the heart of downtown Bend! This free community event brings a touch of Bavaria to the High Desert with live music, delicious local food, craft beer, wiener dog races, quirky competitions, and more.

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Hosted in partnership with the Humane Society of Central Oregon

  • 2:00 PM – Wiener Dog Races
  • 2:30 PM – Running of the Bulldogs
  • 3:00 PM – Corgi Crush
  • 3:30 PM – Mutt Strut Dog Show

Day-of registration for all dog events opens at 1:30 PM

Race Requirements: All race competitors must be purebred Dachshunds, Bulldogs (English or French), or Corgis.
Dog Show: All breeds and mixes are welcome for the Mutt Strut! Categories may be split by size.

Note: All dogs must show proof of rabies vaccination to participate.

Support a Great Cause

All proceeds from Bark Bash registration fees benefit the Humane Society of Central Oregon, helping to support their vital rescue and wellness programs. At just $20 per registration, you’re not only having fun—you’re giving back.

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM | Oktoberfest Games & Activities

  • Pretzel Toss
  • Stein Holding Contest
  • Beer Relay Race
  • Beer Slide
  • Barrel Rolling Race
  • Costume Contest
  • Yodeling Competition

Advance registration required for all games. Some team activities only require one team member to register. Space is limited!

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Live Music: Accordion Club of Central Oregon – Fisarmonicats
Enjoy the evening with a cold beer in hand, delicious food from local vendors, and tunes that’ll have you dancing into the night.

More information and registration: oktoberfestbend.com

Deschutes Historical Museum
Free
02:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Deschutes Historical Museum
129 NW Idaho Ave
Bend, Oregon 97703