Join us for Bend Oktoberfest—a high-spirited, family-friendly celebration in the heart of downtown Bend! This free community event brings a touch of Bavaria to the High Desert with live music, delicious local food, craft beer, wiener dog races, quirky competitions, and more.

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Hosted in partnership with the Humane Society of Central Oregon

2:00 PM – Wiener Dog Races

2:30 PM – Running of the Bulldogs

3:00 PM – Corgi Crush

3:30 PM – Mutt Strut Dog Show

Day-of registration for all dog events opens at 1:30 PM

Race Requirements: All race competitors must be purebred Dachshunds, Bulldogs (English or French), or Corgis.

Dog Show: All breeds and mixes are welcome for the Mutt Strut! Categories may be split by size.

Note: All dogs must show proof of rabies vaccination to participate.

Support a Great Cause

All proceeds from Bark Bash registration fees benefit the Humane Society of Central Oregon, helping to support their vital rescue and wellness programs. At just $20 per registration, you’re not only having fun—you’re giving back.

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM | Oktoberfest Games & Activities

Pretzel Toss

Stein Holding Contest

Beer Relay Race

Beer Slide

Barrel Rolling Race

Costume Contest

Yodeling Competition

Advance registration required for all games. Some team activities only require one team member to register. Space is limited!

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Live Music: Accordion Club of Central Oregon – Fisarmonicats

Enjoy the evening with a cold beer in hand, delicious food from local vendors, and tunes that’ll have you dancing into the night.

More information and registration: oktoberfestbend.com