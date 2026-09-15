Bend Oktoberfest
Bend Oktoberfest
Join us for Bend Oktoberfest—a high-spirited, family-friendly celebration in the heart of downtown Bend! This free community event brings a touch of Bavaria to the High Desert with live music, delicious local food, craft beer, wiener dog races, quirky competitions, and more.
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Hosted in partnership with the Humane Society of Central Oregon
- 2:00 PM – Wiener Dog Races
- 2:30 PM – Running of the Bulldogs
- 3:00 PM – Corgi Crush
- 3:30 PM – Mutt Strut Dog Show
Day-of registration for all dog events opens at 1:30 PM
Race Requirements: All race competitors must be purebred Dachshunds, Bulldogs (English or French), or Corgis.
Dog Show: All breeds and mixes are welcome for the Mutt Strut! Categories may be split by size.
Note: All dogs must show proof of rabies vaccination to participate.
Support a Great Cause
All proceeds from Bark Bash registration fees benefit the Humane Society of Central Oregon, helping to support their vital rescue and wellness programs. At just $20 per registration, you’re not only having fun—you’re giving back.
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM | Oktoberfest Games & Activities
- Pretzel Toss
- Stein Holding Contest
- Beer Relay Race
- Beer Slide
- Barrel Rolling Race
- Costume Contest
- Yodeling Competition
Advance registration required for all games. Some team activities only require one team member to register. Space is limited!
7:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Live Music: Accordion Club of Central Oregon – Fisarmonicats
Enjoy the evening with a cold beer in hand, delicious food from local vendors, and tunes that’ll have you dancing into the night.
More information and registration: oktoberfestbend.com