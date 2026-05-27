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Bend Summer Festival

Bend Summer Festival

Bringing three days of art, music, food, and family fun to downtown Bend. Celebrate the start of summer with more than 80 regional artists, live performances, local food and drinks, a Family Play Zone, and pop-up entertainment throughout the weekend. From shopping and community showcases to student performances from Cascade School of Music and evening concerts, Bend Summer Festival offers something for everyone in the heart of the city.

More information: https://bendsummerfestival.com/

Downtown Bend
Free
Every week through May 31, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 04:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Downtown Bend
N/A
Bend, Oregon 97703
https://visitbend.com/event/23rd-annual-bend-veterans-day-parade/