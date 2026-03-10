Better Eugene-Springfield Transportation (BEST) Happy Hour

On the third Tuesday of each month from 5 to 7 pm, BEST Happy Hour is a place to meet up with others in our community and talk about all things transportation in the company of local experts and guest speakers. Come out, chat with local advocates and more, and connect with our community.

Our hosts at Gratitude Brewing (540 E 8th Ave, Eugene) invite you to show up before BEST Happy Hour for $1 off all pints of Gratitude beer, local wine, ciders, and kombucha from 3 to 5 pm! The venue also includes many nonalcoholic options and delicious food from their scratch kitchen with bread from Reality Kitchen.

Everyone is welcome! We encourage you to walk, bike, roll, or ride the bus there, but come however works best for you. See you there! 🚲👨🏽‍🦽🚌🚶🏻‍♀️

More information: www.best-oregon.org/best-happy-hours