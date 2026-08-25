Best in Show - Wiggly Tails Dog Rescue adoption event and fundraiser

Join us for a fun-filled Adoption Event featuring adorable, adoptable dogs from Wiggly Tails Dog Rescue! Whether you’re ready to adopt or simply want to spend some time with some lovable pups, there’s something for everyone.

* Meet adoptable dogs looking for their forever homes and learn more about fostering and adoption.

* Drink select beers and a donation will be made to the Rescue

* Enter the raffle for a chance to win fun prizes, with proceeds supporting the rescue.

* Be entertained by performers from North Eugene High School's Theater group, who have been inspired by Christopher Guest's Best in Show

Bring your friends, grab a drink, and come make some tails wag. Every donation, raffle entry, and adoption helps give these deserving dogs a brighter future.