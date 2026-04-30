Bike Ride to May is Bike Month Kickoff Celebration
Bike Ride to May is Bike Month Kickoff Celebration
Join BOB Rides as we bike into the May is Bike Month kickoff celebration at Oakshire! We will provide bird-themed swag once again this year to keep with the bird theme of May is Bike Month, complete with music and group ride vibes.
The ride will meet at Klink Cycles (385 W 2nd Ave, Eugene, OR 97401) at 4pm and will kick off around 4:15pm for a leisurely ride around the river path before arriving at Oakshire Public House around 5pm for the May is Bike Month Kickoff Celebration.
View the map here: ridewithgps.com
See you there! 🚲🐥🪿🦆🐦⬛🦅🦉🐓🦃🦤🦚🦜🦢🦩🐦🔥🚲
Klink Cycles
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
BOB Rides
claire@best-oregon.org
Klink Cycles
385 W 2nd AveEugene, Oregon 97401