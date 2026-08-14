Bingo at the Bier Stein Benefiting PPSO

The Bier Stein is hosting Bingo every Monday! For the entire month of September, proceeds from bingo will be donated to Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon (PPSO).

Join us and our friends at The Bier Stein on any Monday night in September for a fun game of bingo and the chance to win cash prizes – all in support of reproductive health care, comprehensive, factual, and judgment-free sex education, and advocacy for all!

Don’t forget to check out Bier Stein’s menu of refreshing drinks and delicious food while you are there!

The Bier Stein is a family-friendly establishment, with a variety of non-alcoholic options available. Minors allowed until 9 PM.

Can’t wait to see you there!

Questions? Contact development@ppsworegon.org