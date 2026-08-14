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Bingo at the Bier Stein Benefiting PPSO

Bingo at the Bier Stein Benefiting PPSO

The Bier Stein is hosting Bingo every Monday! For the entire month of September, proceeds from bingo will be donated to Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon (PPSO).

Join us and our friends at The Bier Stein on any Monday night in September for a fun game of bingo and the chance to win cash prizes – all in support of reproductive health care, comprehensive, factual, and judgment-free sex education, and advocacy for all!

Don’t forget to check out Bier Stein’s menu of refreshing drinks and delicious food while you are there!

The Bier Stein is a family-friendly establishment, with a variety of non-alcoholic options available. Minors allowed until 9 PM.

Can’t wait to see you there!
Questions? Contact development@ppsworegon.org

The Bier Stein Bottleshop and Pub
Every week through Sep 28, 2026.
Monday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM

Event Supported By

Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon
541-344-2632 x.8802
development@ppsworegon.org
https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-southwestern-oregon
The Bier Stein Bottleshop and Pub
1591 Willamette St
Eugene, Oregon
https://thebierstein.com/upcoming-calendar/