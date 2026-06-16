Bingo Benefiting Charity
Bingo Benefiting Charity
All ages BINGO fun with great prizes and of course, a great time. Come sit with us and get your blackout BINGO on!
We know the holidays are near which is why we are teaming up with local non-profit groups to help and support the community. Take the night off and let Tallman Brewing and our Food Trucks cater to your family.
Support Mid-Willamette Valley charity and non-profit organizations.
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
$2 One Card, $5 Three Cards
Every week through Aug 30, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Walk to End Alzheimer's
541.258.7777
akutsch@oaksatlebanon.com
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com