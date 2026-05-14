Bingo Night at Falling Sky Brewery with CASA of Lane County
Bingo Night at Falling Sky Brewery with CASA of Lane County
Bingo is back at Falling Sky Brewery! Join us on Thursday, May 28 at 6 PM for five rounds of bingo and the chance at some amazing prizes. Every card helps us support children in foster care.
5 rounds of bingo = 5 chances to win!
Cards: $5 for 1 sheet (3 cards) or $10 for 3 sheets (9 cards)
Every “Bingo!” makes a difference for children in care.
We hope to see you there!
Falling Sky Brew Pub
$5 / 3 Bingo Cards
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
CASA of Lane County
541-735-5286
lillian@casa-lane.org
Artist Group Info
kelsyv@casa-lane.org
Falling Sky Brew Pub
1334 Oak Alley, Eugene, OR 97401Eugene, Oregon 97401