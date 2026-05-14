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Bingo Night at Falling Sky Brewery with CASA of Lane County

Bingo Night at Falling Sky Brewery with CASA of Lane County

Bingo is back at Falling Sky Brewery! Join us on Thursday, May 28 at 6 PM for five rounds of bingo and the chance at some amazing prizes. Every card helps us support children in foster care.

5 rounds of bingo = 5 chances to win!

Cards: $5 for 1 sheet (3 cards) or $10 for 3 sheets (9 cards)

Every “Bingo!” makes a difference for children in care.

We hope to see you there!

Falling Sky Brew Pub
$5 / 3 Bingo Cards
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CASA of Lane County
541-735-5286
lillian@casa-lane.org
casa-lane.org

Artist Group Info

kelsyv@casa-lane.org
Falling Sky Brew Pub
1334 Oak Alley, Eugene, OR 97401
Eugene, Oregon 97401
https://www.fallingskybrewing.com/