Bingo Night at Falling Sky Brewery with CASA of Lane County

Bingo is back at Falling Sky Brewery! Join us on Thursday, May 28 at 6 PM for five rounds of bingo and the chance at some amazing prizes. Every card helps us support children in foster care.

5 rounds of bingo = 5 chances to win!

Cards: $5 for 1 sheet (3 cards) or $10 for 3 sheets (9 cards)

Every “Bingo!” makes a difference for children in care.

We hope to see you there!