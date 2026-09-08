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Bluey's Big Play

Bluey's Big Play

This is Bluey’s Big Play, For Real Life. When Dad feels like a little bit of time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey’s Big Play is a theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award- winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life. Bluey’s Big Play is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. Website: blueylive.com Facebook / Instagram: @OfficialBlueyTV #BlueysBigPlay

The Hult Center
$25 - $135
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hult Presents
The Hult Center
One Eugene Center (7th and Willamette)
Eugene, Oregon 97401
5416825000
info@balletfantastique.org
https://hultcenter.org/