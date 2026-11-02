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Calling all actors: Auditions for Twelfth Night!

Calling all actors: Auditions for Twelfth Night!

For immediate release:
Join us for the first play of our 2027 season!
Twelfth Night asks the question: who is the fool, the one who thinks their authority gives them wisdom? Or the known fool?
Twelfth Night is a tapestry weaving separated twins, mistaken identities unrequited love, revelry and general shenanigans all together into a happily ever after!

Auditions for Twelfth Night will be held on November 14, 15, and 21, 2026, at the following locations and times:
Saturday, November 14: Noon–2:00 p.m. at the Wow Hall
Sunday, November 15: 1:30–3:30 p.m. at the Wow Hall
Saturday, November 21: 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. at the Springfield Public Library

Rehearsals begin November 30 and will take place Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 6:30–9:00 p.m. at Ebbert United Methodist Church.

Production Team
Director: Danette
Assistant Director: Terry LaRue

Performance Dates
January 28–31 and February 4–7, 2027

Springfield Library
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Roving Park Players
rovingparkplayers@gmail.com
www.rovingparkplayers.org
Springfield Library
Springfield Library, 225 5th St Suite 301
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 726-3766
https://wheremindsgrow.org/home