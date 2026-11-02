Calling all actors: Auditions for Twelfth Night!

For immediate release:

Join us for the first play of our 2027 season!

Twelfth Night asks the question: who is the fool, the one who thinks their authority gives them wisdom? Or the known fool?

Twelfth Night is a tapestry weaving separated twins, mistaken identities unrequited love, revelry and general shenanigans all together into a happily ever after!

Auditions for Twelfth Night will be held on November 14, 15, and 21, 2026, at the following locations and times:

Saturday, November 14: Noon–2:00 p.m. at the Wow Hall

Sunday, November 15: 1:30–3:30 p.m. at the Wow Hall

Saturday, November 21: 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. at the Springfield Public Library

Rehearsals begin November 30 and will take place Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 6:30–9:00 p.m. at Ebbert United Methodist Church.

Production Team

Director: Danette

Assistant Director: Terry LaRue

Performance Dates

January 28–31 and February 4–7, 2027

