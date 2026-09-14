Candidates for City Council Ward 5 Forum Moderated by KLCC Reporter Zac Ziegler

Topic:

As Eugene voters prepare for the November 3, 2026, general election, City Club of Eugene will host a public candidate forum featuring contenders for Eugene City Council in Ward 5, Athena Aguiar and Mike Clark. Eugene faces a series of interconnected and high-stakes challenges. This forum will provide voters with an opportunity to hear directly from candidates about their priorities, values, and governing approaches.

The discussion will focus on issues at the center of current public debate, including housing affordability and supply; homelessness and public safety; economic development and downtown revitalization; climate policy and infrastructure. Like many cities, Eugene faces fiscal constraints that require difficult tradeoffs in funding public safety, housing programs, and basic services. Local leaders are navigating increasing polarization and the challenge of building consensus across a diverse and engaged community, due to erosion of public trust and civic divisions.

Candidates will respond to moderated questions posed by KLCC reporter Zac Ziegler, and submitted by the audience. The program will highlight both shared priorities and key differences in how candidates propose to address Eugene’s most pressing challenges.

Speakers:

Athena Aguiar- an environmental restoration technician, environmental activist, and fundraiser. Her leadership experience began at Sheldon High School, where she was president of the Gender Sexuality Alliance and a member of the Asian Student Union. She graduated from Coe College, earning a BA in biology from Coe College, and later worked on the Walama Restoration project, maintaining and restoring threatened ecosystems in critical watersheds. After working briefly as a timber cruiser, she joined the Fund for The Public Interest to help bolster ecological progress and conservation efforts. She is currently active in several community advocacy groups, including the Toxics Board, the Police Commission, and the Library Advisory Board.

Mike Clark- the incumbent councilor for Ward 5, first elected in 2006. For the City of Eugene, he has served on many committees, including Human Rights, Budget, and Capital Improvement. He also worked with Kids First and the Pearl Buck Center. His professional background is in mortgages and marketing. He earned a BS in political science at the University of Oregon.

Other Details:

We will meet at the WOW Hall, 291 W 8th.

Walk, ride a bike or take the bus. You may park on the street or in the parking lot of FOOD for Lane County's Dining Room, across 8th from the WOW Hall. A freewill donation acknowledging the Dining Room's generosity may be made at the meeting.

Sorry - we no longer offer lunch. However, you are welcome to bring your own food.

