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Candidates for Congressional District 4 Forum Moderated by KLCC Reporter Rebecca Hansen-White

Sandwich board advertising City Club of Eugene

Candidates for Congressional District 4 Forum Moderated by KLCC Reporter Rebecca Hansen-White

In the upcoming election, voters in Congressional District 4 will choose from three candidates for representative. Running against incumbent Democrat Val Hoyle are Monique DeSpain, Republican, and Justin Filip, Pacific Green Party. The forum will be moderated by KLCC reporter Rebecca Hansen-White.

More information: cityclubofeugene.org/forum/candidates-for-congressional-district-4

Wow Hall
Free
12:00 PM - 01:15 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Wow Hall
291 West 8th Ave
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 687-2746
info@wowhall.org
https://wowhall.org