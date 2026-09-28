Candidates for Congressional District 4 Forum Moderated by KLCC Reporter Rebecca Hansen-White
Candidates for Congressional District 4 Forum Moderated by KLCC Reporter Rebecca Hansen-White
In the upcoming election, voters in Congressional District 4 will choose from three candidates for representative. Running against incumbent Democrat Val Hoyle are Monique DeSpain, Republican, and Justin Filip, Pacific Green Party. The forum will be moderated by KLCC reporter Rebecca Hansen-White.
More information: cityclubofeugene.org/forum/candidates-for-congressional-district-4
Wow Hall
Free
12:00 PM - 01:15 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026