Cape Perpetua Bioblitz

Sat, Oct 10| Cape Perpetua Visitor Center - Siuslaw N

Join Jamie and Talaina for an educational iNaturalist class at the Cape Perpetua Visitors Center, followed by a Bioblitz off Discovery Loop Trail!

Discover the incredible biodiversity of Oregon’s central coast and contribute to scientific knowledge at the same time. BioBlitzes are community science events that invite volunteers of all experience levels to document the species living in and around the Cape Perpetua area using the iNaturalist app.

Whether you're hiking through the lush coastal rainforest or exploring tidepools at low tide, every observation you submit helps researchers and land managers better understand local species, track changes in habitat, and protect this unique ecosystem. All you need is a smartphone, a curious eye, and a willingness to explore.

While you can contribute your own observations any time, if you want to make an event of it, we host in-person BioBlitzes throughout the year where volunteers gather to record as many species as possible in a short time. It’s like a nature scavenger hunt, but with real-world impact.

