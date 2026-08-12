Join us for Albany's annual Carnival at the Carousel! Amazing games, fun prizes, carousel rides, and more! A very affordable family-fun day for the community.

Save time and pre-purchase your family fun pack(s) online (you can still purchase in their gift shop if preferred) for easy pickup at the event for just $20! Each pack includes 50 Carnival Tickets and 4 Carousel rides. Packs are $25 day of Carnival. This year, individual game tickets are $0.50 each. Games cost 1 to 2 tickets per game, depending on the booth.

