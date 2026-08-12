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Carnival at the Carousel

Carnival at the Carousel

Join us for Albany's annual Carnival at the Carousel! Amazing games, fun prizes, carousel rides, and more! A very affordable family-fun day for the community.

Save time and pre-purchase your family fun pack(s) online (you can still purchase in their gift shop if preferred) for easy pickup at the event for just $20! Each pack includes 50 Carnival Tickets and 4 Carousel rides. Packs are $25 day of Carnival. This year, individual game tickets are $0.50 each. Games cost 1 to 2 tickets per game, depending on the booth.

Albany Historic Carousel & Museum
$20 online or $25 at the door for a family pack of 50 Carnival Tickets and 4 Carousel rides. Individual game tickets are $0.50 each
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Albany Historic Carousel & Museum
503 1st Ave. W
Albany, Oregon 97321
https://albanycarousel.com/