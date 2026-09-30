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Cat Bingo Night

Cat Bingo Night

Try out the Cat Lounge style of Bingo and enjoy the company of some cats. Entry fee includes one Bingo card and your choice of a drink or snack. Extra Bingo cards are available for $2 each. Join for a fun-filled time of games and furry friends. Book at EugeneSpringfieldCatLounge.com to save your spot.

Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge
25
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge
(458) 240-2939​​
escatlounge@gmail.com
https://www.eugenespringfieldcatlounge.com/

Artist Group Info

escatlounge@gmail.com
Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge
537 W. Centennial Blvd.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(458) 240-2939​
escatlounge@gmail.com
eugenespringfieldcatlounge.com