Cat Bingo Night
Cat Bingo Night
Try out the Cat Lounge style of Bingo and enjoy the company of some cats. Entry fee includes one Bingo card and your choice of a drink or snack. Extra Bingo cards are available for $2 each. Join for a fun-filled time of games and furry friends. Book at EugeneSpringfieldCatLounge.com to save your spot.
Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge
25
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge
(458) 240-2939
escatlounge@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
escatlounge@gmail.com
Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge
537 W. Centennial Blvd.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(458) 240-2939
escatlounge@gmail.com