Join us for Caturday at the Corvallis Community Center, a celebration dedicated to all things cats! Craft your own cat toys to take home to your favorite feline, play bingo and speed puzzling, or meet and play with local adoptable cats looking for their forever homes.

Participate in fun activities and learn about cat behavior, care, and adoption. Whether you are a lifelong cat owner or simply looking to spend an afternoon surrounded by friendly felines, there is something for everyone to enjoy!

This is a FREE event in collaboration with Heartland Humane Shelter.

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