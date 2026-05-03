Charleston Marine Life Center 10th Anniversary Celebration

Come join the party! The Charleston Marine Life Center is turning 10!

Free entrance to the CMLC from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hang out with your favorite critters

Learn to speak whale

Take our exploration challenges

Free boat tours at Charleston Marina's B Dock from noon to 4 p.m.

R/V Megalopa -- UO's research vessel

The Western Flyer -- the historic fishing vessel, which carried John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts on their famous 1940 expedition to the Gulf of California, inspiring Steinbeck's The Log from the Sea of Cortez

CMLC is the public outreach center of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology.

