Charleston Marine Life Center 10th Anniversary Celebration
Charleston Marine Life Center 10th Anniversary Celebration
Come join the party! The Charleston Marine Life Center is turning 10!
Free entrance to the CMLC from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hang out with your favorite critters
Learn to speak whale
Take our exploration challenges
Free boat tours at Charleston Marina's B Dock from noon to 4 p.m.
R/V Megalopa -- UO's research vessel
The Western Flyer -- the historic fishing vessel, which carried John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts on their famous 1940 expedition to the Gulf of California, inspiring Steinbeck's The Log from the Sea of Cortez
CMLC is the public outreach center of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology.
Oregon Institute of Marine Biology
Free
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Oregon Institute of Marine Biology
63466 Boat Basin RoadCharleston, Oregon