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Charleston Seafood Festival

Charleston Seafood Festival

This year promises even more seafood vendors serving up fresh, local flavors and highlighting everything that makes Charleston, Oregon so special. We'll have live entertainment, activities for kids, and more.

Join us from 11 AM to 4 PM for this FREE event—come enjoy the food, the community, and one of Charleston’s most beloved traditions!

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Charleston Visitor Center
Free
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Charleston Visitor Center
91141 Cape Arago Highway
Coos Bay, Oregon