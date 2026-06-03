Children’s Celebration

Celebrate the start of summer with hands-on fun, local performers, and unique experiences for the whole family. Join the fun on Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Island Park and enjoy live performances, inflatables, and tons of interactive activities hosted by Willamalane and community partners. Admission is free with a non-perishable food donation. Learn more at willamalane.org/events