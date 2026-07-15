Launch your family’s season with BFan’s bright, uplifting remake of Charles Dickens’ iconic holiday novella—set in the US in the 1940s to live jazz from Eugene star Halie Loren and her band. Loren sings a swinging custom jazz score for BFan’s totally unique take on the classic, featuring original arrangements of holiday standards by Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole, and more.

No advance reading required: Actor-singer Adam Goldthwaite guides our story as (now 40s Brooklyn con man), The “Ghost of Smokey Joe” Marley. Young dancers from The Academy of Ballet Fantastique join the international artists of the company live on stage. From “Winter Wonderland” to “Nature Boy,” and skaters in Central Park to the warm fireplace of the Cratchit cottage, BFan’s bright, jazzy holiday story promises to charm even the most humbug-iest of hearts.

Your favorite holiday story meets your favorite holiday music in American Christmas Carol, a sparkling new theatrical experience for the whole family.