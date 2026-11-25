Christmas in WOEville is Coming!

Join us at the Western Oregon Exposition in Cottage Grove for our annual Christmas in WOEville!

Bring the family and enjoy a weekend filled with holiday cheer, community traditions, and fun for all ages!

Saturday, November 28 | 10 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, November 29 | 10 AM – 4 PM

Here's what you can look forward to:

Visit with Santa Claus, the Grinch, and Cindy Lou Who!

Shop local vendors for unique, handmade gifts and holiday goodies.

Warm up with hot chocolate and roast marshmallows by the fire.

Enjoy our annual Soup Feast on Saturday!

Experience the Live Nativity in the barn.

Enter our drawings for a chance to win a FREE Christmas tree!

Christmas in WOEville is all about bringing our community together, supporting local vendors, and enjoying the simple traditions that make the holiday season special.

Bring your family, invite your friends, and come make some Christmas memories with us!

We can't wait to see everyone! Merry Christmas from all of us at the WOE!

