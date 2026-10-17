Cider Pressing at Thompson's Mills
Cider Pressing at Thompson's Mills
Cider was the drink of choice in pioneer days. The whole family can help press cider at the historic 1858 former grist mill. This is the last cider event of 2026. One gallon per family limit -- $5 per half gallon. Tour the mill and participate in Willamette Valley history. Rain or shine.
Thompson's Mills State Heritage Site
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Thompson’s Mills Preservation Society
5416542052
Thompson's Mills State Heritage Site
32655 Boston Mill DriveShedd, Oregon 97377
503-713-1418
park.info@oregon.gov