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Cider Pressing at Thompson's Mills

Cider Pressing at Thompson's Mills

Cider was the drink of choice in pioneer days. The whole family can help press cider at the historic 1858 former grist mill. This is the last cider event of 2026. One gallon per family limit -- $5 per half gallon. Tour the mill and participate in Willamette Valley history. Rain or shine.

Thompson's Mills State Heritage Site
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Thompson’s Mills Preservation Society
5416542052
http://tmpsonline.org/
Thompson's Mills State Heritage Site
32655 Boston Mill Drive
Shedd, Oregon 97377
503-713-1418
park.info@oregon.gov
https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=park.profile&amp;parkId=186