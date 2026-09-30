Cielo de Amor Fiesta
Cielo de Amor Fiesta
Cielo de Amor provides wheelchairs for people in Ecuador. Once a year, we have a fiesta to celebrate our accomplishments. This year we are
celebrating the completion of the building to house the program in Imbabura Ecuador.
The Fiesta will include music by Bongolatte, a silent auction and activities for children. This is a family friendly event.
There will be a short presentation by the executive director, dancing and cake!
Our website: cielodeamor.org
Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
by donation at the door
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cielo de Amor
485-201-9593
Cielodeamor70@gmail.com
Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
232 Lincoln StreetEugene, Oregon 97401