© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cielo de Amor Fiesta

Cielo de Amor Fiesta

Cielo de Amor provides wheelchairs for people in Ecuador. Once a year, we have a fiesta to celebrate our accomplishments. This year we are
celebrating the completion of the building to house the program in Imbabura Ecuador.
The Fiesta will include music by Bongolatte, a silent auction and activities for children. This is a family friendly event.
There will be a short presentation by the executive director, dancing and cake!

Our website: cielodeamor.org

Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
by donation at the door
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Cielo de Amor
485-201-9593
Cielodeamor70@gmail.com
www.cielodeamor.org
Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
232 Lincoln Street
Eugene, Oregon 97401