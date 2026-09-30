Cielo de Amor Fiesta

Cielo de Amor provides wheelchairs for people in Ecuador. Once a year, we have a fiesta to celebrate our accomplishments. This year we are

celebrating the completion of the building to house the program in Imbabura Ecuador.

The Fiesta will include music by Bongolatte, a silent auction and activities for children. This is a family friendly event.

There will be a short presentation by the executive director, dancing and cake!

Our website: cielodeamor.org