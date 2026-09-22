Dates: Saturday and Sunday, October 24–25, 2026

Walk-Through Begins: 5:00 p.m. each day

Sunset and Maximum Low Tide: Approximately 7:00 p.m.

Location: Heceta Beach at Driftwood Shores Resort, Florence, Oregon

Admission: Free

Parking: Extremely limited; free shuttle service available

Accessibility: Mobi-Mats available; David’s Chair available by reservation

Circles in the Sand returns to Florence Oregon beaches for two unforgettable evenings of art, creativity, and coastal wonder. Internationally recognized beach artist Denny Dyke and dozens of volunteers will transform hundreds of feet of Heceta Beach into an enormous geometric labyrinth—created entirely in the sand and designed to be explored on foot.

Visitors are welcome to watch the artwork take shape before stepping inside the completed design at 5:00 p.m. As the afternoon light changes and sunset approaches, thousands of footprints become part of this temporary Oregon Coast masterpiece.

Then the tide comes in, erasing every line and leaving the beach as a blank canvas once again.

More to Enjoy

Make an afternoon and evening of it! Driftwood Shores Resort and Conference Center will host:

Kite-flying exhibitions

An upstairs vendor fair near Surfside Restaurant

Spectacular views of Heceta Beach and the Pacific Ocean

This free, family-friendly event is one of the most unique things to do in Florence Oregon and a wonderful reason to plan a fall getaway to Oregon’s Coastal Playground.

Free Shuttle Service

Parking near Heceta Beach is extremely limited. Visitors are strongly encouraged to use the free shuttle from Three Rivers Casino Resort.

Pickups depart on the hour from 3:00–6:00 p.m.

Drop-offs occur on the half hour following each pickup

Shuttle service and event admission are free

Accessible Beach Experience

Circles in the Sand is designed for all ages and abilities. Heceta Beach features Mobi-Mats, which make reaching the sand easier for visitors using wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and other mobility devices.

David’s Chair, an all-terrain motorized beach wheelchair, is also available by advance reservation.

