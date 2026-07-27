Cirque Ma’Ceo in Eugene

A revolutionary theatrical phenomenon like no other… an emotionally charging, up close and personal, luxurious experience. Step into our exclusive, custom designed Italian Big Top theater and settle back in our brand-new, state of the art seating. The world of Ma’Ceo is proud to showcase mesmerizing acrobatic feats, aerial dancing, and exotic horses. Come feast your senses on the beauty and mystery through the adventure of Cirque Ma'Ceo.

The show was created by ninth-generation acrobat Olliso Zoppé. The Zoppé family story began in 1842 when a French street performer named Napoleone Zoppé fell in love with a Hungarian equestrian ballerina named Ermengilda. According to circus lore, the couple fled to Venice against her father’s wishes and formed a traveling circus of their own. Through wars, economic upheaval, and dramatic shifts in entertainment, the Zoppé family Continued performing across Europe and eventually the United States.

Olliso has continued this tradition with Cirque Ma’Ceo’s The Year of the Horse, a 90-minute live production that celebrates the profound bond between horse and human through a seamless fusion of classical horsemanship and contemporary circus performance. This year the show welcomes a 10th generation rider and performer, with the addition of Ottavia Zoppe, Olissio’s daughter, who is just 7 years old.