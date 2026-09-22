Coastal Canine Classic
Coastal Canine Classic
Come. Sit. Stay. Play!
Fetch the whole family for the inaugural Coastal Canine Classic—three tail-wagging days of dogs, competitions, shopping, entertainment, and family fun in Oregon’s Coastal Playground!
Bring your pup to participate, come cheer from the sidelines, or simply enjoy a dog-gone good Florence Oregon getaway. Humans without dogs are welcome too!
BUY TICKETS & REGISTER YOUR PUP - CLICK HERE
Ticket Options
General Admission: $15 per day
Includes the Vendor Fair and scheduled events and competitions for that day.
VIP Weekend Wristband: $40
Includes weekend admission, preferred seating, a customized swag bag, and a complimentary bandana for you or your pup.
VIP passes are limited—fetch yours before they’re gone!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS AND INFORMATION
Movies and Yappy Hours are not included with the VIP Weekend Wristband.
Join the Fun
The weekend begins Friday with dog-themed movies, a Meet & Greet Yappy Hour, games, snacks, and raffle prizes.
Saturday and Sunday at the Florence Events Center feature:
- Canine Vendor Fair
- Pooch & Pals photo sessions
- Dog show
- Tricks and talents competition
- Fashion-show catwalk
- Agility challenge
- Bobbing for Wieners
Your dog doesn’t need to be a professional. If your pup can strut, perform, splash, charm a crowd, or simply make people smile, sign up today!
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Friday: 03:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM