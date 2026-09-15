The opening reception is on Friday from 5 to 7:30pm, Art and Wine is on Saturday from 11am to 5pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

The 5th annual Coastal Plein Air Art & Wine Festival returns to the Florence Events Center September 18–20, showcasing original plein air artwork alongside regional wine. The free festival opens Friday with an Artist Reception, featuring opportunities to meet participating artists and renowned Portland plein air painter and judge Scott Gellatly. The festival continues throughout the weekend with finished artwork on display and $1 wine tastings available with the purchase of a festival glass.

