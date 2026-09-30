Join us for the CoastBusters Walk for Breast Cancer, a 3-mile FUNdraising walk in Florence, Oregon, on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Siuslaw Middle School.

CoastBusters was created to bring community, compassion, and tangible support to people facing a breast cancer diagnosis. This walk is a chance to come together to honor survivors, remember those we have lost, and stand alongside those navigating breast cancer today.

Proceeds from the walk stay local, providing direct support to breast cancer patients in Lane County. Funds help ease the financial burden of treatment by assisting with medical expenses, travel for care, lodging, groceries, and other day-to-day needs so patients can focus on healing.

Whether you walk for yourself, for someone you love, or simply to make a difference, we invite you to be part of this meaningful CoastBusters Walk and the community it brings together.

Event-Day Schedule

9:00 a.m. Registration and check-in open

9:45 a.m. Welcome program

10:05 a.m. Group warm-up

10:15 a.m. Survivor Lap

10:25 a.m. CoastBusters Walk begins

12:00 p.m. Event concludes

12:15 p.m. CoastBusters After-Party begins

The Florence after-party will be held at Los Compadres - More information to come.

Our website: runsignup.com/Race/OR/Florence/CoastBustersWalkforBreastCancerFlorence

