Comedian Rodney Norman – Live on Tour
Comedian Rodney Norman – Live on Tour
Comedian Rodney Norman – Live on Tour
Advance Tickets $20
Ticket Link: https://www.superfreakingawesome.com/event-details/plank-town-brewing-comedy-night
Step into the wonderfully weird world of Rodney Norman—stand-up comic, accidental sage, and master of the unexpected. With a delivery that's delightfully offbeat and insights that teeter between profound and absurd, Rodney's live shows are a rollercoaster of laughter, head-scratching wisdom, and "did he really just say that?" moments.
Whether he's unraveling life's mysteries or simply reminding you to chill out, Rodney's stand-up is a one-of-a-kind experience that leaves audiences laughing long after the show ends. Catch him on stage and discover why fans everywhere say he feels like the long-lost uncle who wandered in with a beard, a grin, and a whole lot of truth.
Rodney Norman's Pacific Northwest Tour runs June 25 through July 13, 2026, with performances in Lebanon, Madras, Bend, Medford, Springfield, Cottage Grove, Salem, Portland, Gig Harbor, Ridgefield, Bothell, and Tacoma.
Tickets and full tour information: www.superfreakingawesome.com
Have A Super Freaking Awesome Day!
RODNEY NORMAN TOUR DATES
June 25, 2026
8:00 PM – 9:30 PM
Lebanon, OR
Tallman Brewing
June 28, 2026
8:00 PM – 9:30 PM
Madras, OR
The Spot
June 29, 2026
8:00 PM – 9:30 PM
Bend, OR
Volcanic Theatre Pub
June 30, 2026
9:00 PM – 10:30 PM
Medford, OR
The Curtain Call
July 1, 2026
8:00 PM – 9:30 PM
Springfield, OR
Plank Town Brewing
July 2, 2026
7:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Cottage Grove, OR
Axe & Fiddle
July 3, 2026
8:00 PM – 9:30 PM
Salem, OR
Salem's Historic Grand
July 7, 2026
Portland, OR
McMenamins White Eagle Saloon & Hotel
July 9, 2026
Gig Harbor, WA
Ocean5
July 10, 2026
Ridgefield, WA
Old Liberty Theater
July 11, 2026
Bothell, WA
McMenamins Anderson School
July 13, 2026
Tacoma, WA
McMenamins Spanish Ballroom (Elks Temple)