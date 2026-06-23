Comedian Rodney Norman – Live on Tour

Advance Tickets $20

Ticket Link: https://www.superfreakingawesome.com/event-details/plank-town-brewing-comedy-night

Step into the wonderfully weird world of Rodney Norman—stand-up comic, accidental sage, and master of the unexpected. With a delivery that's delightfully offbeat and insights that teeter between profound and absurd, Rodney's live shows are a rollercoaster of laughter, head-scratching wisdom, and "did he really just say that?" moments.

Whether he's unraveling life's mysteries or simply reminding you to chill out, Rodney's stand-up is a one-of-a-kind experience that leaves audiences laughing long after the show ends. Catch him on stage and discover why fans everywhere say he feels like the long-lost uncle who wandered in with a beard, a grin, and a whole lot of truth.

Rodney Norman's Pacific Northwest Tour runs June 25 through July 13, 2026, with performances in Lebanon, Madras, Bend, Medford, Springfield, Cottage Grove, Salem, Portland, Gig Harbor, Ridgefield, Bothell, and Tacoma.

Tickets and full tour information: www.superfreakingawesome.com

Have A Super Freaking Awesome Day!

RODNEY NORMAN TOUR DATES

June 25, 2026

8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Lebanon, OR

Tallman Brewing

June 28, 2026

8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Madras, OR

The Spot

June 29, 2026

8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Bend, OR

Volcanic Theatre Pub

June 30, 2026

9:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Medford, OR

The Curtain Call

July 1, 2026

8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Springfield, OR

Plank Town Brewing

July 2, 2026

7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Cottage Grove, OR

Axe & Fiddle

July 3, 2026

8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Salem, OR

Salem's Historic Grand

July 7, 2026

Portland, OR

McMenamins White Eagle Saloon & Hotel

July 9, 2026

Gig Harbor, WA

Ocean5

July 10, 2026

Ridgefield, WA

Old Liberty Theater

July 11, 2026

Bothell, WA

McMenamins Anderson School

July 13, 2026

Tacoma, WA

McMenamins Spanish Ballroom (Elks Temple)