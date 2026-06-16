Comedy at Tallman Brewing Featuring Rodney Norman
Comedy at Tallman Brewing Featuring Rodney Norman
Step into the wonderfully weird world of Rodney Norman—stand-up comic, accidental sage, and master of the unexpected. With a delivery that’s delightfully offbeat and insights that teeter
between profound and absurd, Rodney’s live shows are a rollercoaster of laughter, head-scratching wisdom, and “did he really just say that?” moments. Whether he’s unraveling life’s mysteries or simply reminding you to chill out, Rodney’s stand-up
is a one-of-a-kind experience that leaves audiences laughing long after the mic drops. Catch him on stage, follow his antics on Facebook and TikTok, and discover why fans everywhere say
he feels like the long-lost uncle who wandered in with a beard, a grin, and a whole lot of truth.
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
$20 per person
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com