Community Forum - Florence
Community Forum - Florence
This forum explores themes of freedom, belonging, and marginalization through the lens of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. This community conversation is an opportunity to reflect, share perspectives, and engage in meaningful dialogue about our shared history and future. We welcome community members of all backgrounds to attend. We hope to see you there!
More information: siuslawvision.org
The Playhouse in Florence
$5
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield History Museum
(541) 726-2300
springfieldmuseum@springfield-or.gov
The Playhouse in Florence
208 Laurel StreetFlorence, Oregon 97439
541-590-7949