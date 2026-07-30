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Community Forum - Florence

Community Forum - Florence

This forum explores themes of freedom, belonging, and marginalization through the lens of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. This community conversation is an opportunity to reflect, share perspectives, and engage in meaningful dialogue about our shared history and future. We welcome community members of all backgrounds to attend. We hope to see you there!

More information: siuslawvision.org

The Playhouse in Florence
$5
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Springfield History Museum
(541) 726-2300
springfieldmuseum@springfield-or.gov
https://wheremindsgrow.org/your_library/museum
The Playhouse in Florence
208 Laurel Street
Florence, Oregon 97439
541-590-7949
https://theplayhouseinflorence.com/