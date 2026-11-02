Community Thanksgiving
Community Thanksgiving
Join us on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26th) for First B’s Annual Community Thanksgiving!
Gratitude tastes better when shared. Thanksgiving Day brings an opportunity to pull up a chair, share a warm meal, and experience the strength of genuine community.
The heart of this gathering is simple: no one should spend Thanksgiving alone or go without a great meal. Whether looking for a place to celebrate because family is far away, needing a warm holiday dinner, or simply wanting to give thanks alongside friends and neighbors, this celebration offers a place for everyone. A traditional feast with ham, classic side dishes, and plenty of apple and pumpkin pie sets the backdrop for an afternoon centered on hospitality and shared joy.
Inviting a friend, coworker, or neighbor is one of the easiest ways to share hospitality, build genuine community, and put love into action right here in our community!
Details:
When: Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26th) | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Where: First B Gym
Cost: Free for everyone