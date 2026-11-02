Join us on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26th) for First B’s Annual Community Thanksgiving!

Gratitude tastes better when shared. Thanksgiving Day brings an opportunity to pull up a chair, share a warm meal, and experience the strength of genuine community.

The heart of this gathering is simple: no one should spend Thanksgiving alone or go without a great meal. Whether looking for a place to celebrate because family is far away, needing a warm holiday dinner, or simply wanting to give thanks alongside friends and neighbors, this celebration offers a place for everyone. A traditional feast with ham, classic side dishes, and plenty of apple and pumpkin pie sets the backdrop for an afternoon centered on hospitality and shared joy.

Inviting a friend, coworker, or neighbor is one of the easiest ways to share hospitality, build genuine community, and put love into action right here in our community!

Details:

When: Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26th) | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Where: First B Gym

Cost: Free for everyone