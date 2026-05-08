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Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park Presents: The Comedy of Errors

Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park Presents: The Comedy of Errors

In its 11th year of presenting free Shakespeare plays, Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park will present The Comedy of Errors two consecutive weekends in June -- June 20, 21, 27, 28, – beginning at 3 p.m. at Mingus Park, 725 N. 10th Street, Coos Bay.

Mingus Park Amphitheater , Coos Bay
Every week through Jun 27, 2026.
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park
http://coosbayshakespeare.com/current/
Mingus Park Amphitheater , Coos Bay
725 N. 10th Street
Coos Bay, Oregon