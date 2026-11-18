Two days of handcrafted gifts, local artisans, and holiday shopping.

Discover a wonderful selection of jewelry, wreaths and plants, ceramics, teas, candles, art, glassworks, and other unique gifts.

See Traditional Crafts in Action!

Enjoy live demonstrations of spinning, weaving, and a vintage sock-knitting machine! Discover traditional techniques and craftsmanship while shopping for unique, handcrafted gifts from local artisans.

FREE market entry!

Coos History Museum

1210 N. Front Street, Coos Bay, Oregon

Come support local makers, find something special for everyone on your holiday list, and celebrate the season with us!

