© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coos Sand N’ Sea Quilters 29th Annual Quilt Show

Coos Sand N’ Sea Quilters 29th Annual Quilt Show

Saturday 10:00am to 5:00pm
Sunday 10:00am to 4:00pm

Featuring a large display of quilts, wall hangings, home decor, and accessories.

Free demonstrations, vendors, and a hospitality bar with coffee, tea, and cookies.

Meet our Featured Quilter, Jason Cromwell, and enjoy his quilt display.

Raffle Quilt display with opportunity to purchase your raffle tickets $1/one or 6 for $5.00- need not be present to win.

Opportunity raffle baskets with tickets available to purchase-need not be present to win.

Our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/coossandnseaquiltguild

Boys and Girls Club Southwestern
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Boys and Girls Club Southwestern
3333 Walnut Ave
Coos Bay, Oregon