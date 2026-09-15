Coos Sand N’ Sea Quilters 29th Annual Quilt Show

Saturday 10:00am to 5:00pm

Sunday 10:00am to 4:00pm

Featuring a large display of quilts, wall hangings, home decor, and accessories.

Free demonstrations, vendors, and a hospitality bar with coffee, tea, and cookies.

Meet our Featured Quilter, Jason Cromwell, and enjoy his quilt display.

Raffle Quilt display with opportunity to purchase your raffle tickets $1/one or 6 for $5.00- need not be present to win.

Opportunity raffle baskets with tickets available to purchase-need not be present to win.

Our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/coossandnseaquiltguild