Coos Sand N’ Sea Quilters 29th Annual Quilt Show
Coos Sand N’ Sea Quilters 29th Annual Quilt Show
Saturday 10:00am to 5:00pm
Sunday 10:00am to 4:00pm
Featuring a large display of quilts, wall hangings, home decor, and accessories.
Free demonstrations, vendors, and a hospitality bar with coffee, tea, and cookies.
Meet our Featured Quilter, Jason Cromwell, and enjoy his quilt display.
Raffle Quilt display with opportunity to purchase your raffle tickets $1/one or 6 for $5.00- need not be present to win.
Opportunity raffle baskets with tickets available to purchase-need not be present to win.
Our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/coossandnseaquiltguild
Boys and Girls Club Southwestern
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Boys and Girls Club Southwestern
3333 Walnut AveCoos Bay, Oregon