Corvallis First Saturday Contra Dance

Come experience fun, energized, supportive, welcoming and vibrant social dancing to kicking live music!

7pm instruction for beginning dancers. Full evening dance 7:30-10:30.

Live music by The Electrodes, all the way from Seattle, with calling by Eric Curl, from Olympia.

All ages, everyone welcome!

Contra dancing is super fun and welcoming to everyone. No partner necessary, no experience necessary. All dances are taught. Anyone can dance either role. Contra is an inclusive, queer friendly and sober social dance form originally from New England. Always live music and live calling, hosted by the Corvallis Folklore Society. We dance in Corvallis every first and third Saturday.