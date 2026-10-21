Corvallis Pride 2026: A Very Queer Halloween

Head to Corvallis Pride for a full day of queer joy, community, art, performance, and more. This year's Pride festival is family-friendly, alcohol-free, substance-free, and open to all ages. Costumes and Pride gear encouraged! Throughout the day, there'll be:

Drag, music, and live entertainment

LGBTQIA+ artists, makers, vendors, and small businesses

Community organizations and local resources

Halloween festivities and costumes

And more!

Stay after dark for a separate 18+ event featuring its own entertainment, vendors, and late-night Pride celebrations.

Find more information here.

