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Corvallis Pride

Corvallis Pride

Corvallis Pride 2026: A Very Queer Halloween

Head to Corvallis Pride for a full day of queer joy, community, art, performance, and more. This year's Pride festival is family-friendly, alcohol-free, substance-free, and open to all ages. Costumes and Pride gear encouraged! Throughout the day, there'll be:

Drag, music, and live entertainment

LGBTQIA+ artists, makers, vendors, and small businesses

Community organizations and local resources

Halloween festivities and costumes

And more!

Stay after dark for a separate 18+ event featuring its own entertainment, vendors, and late-night Pride celebrations.

Find more information here.

Benton County Fairgrounds
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Benton County Fairgrounds
110 SW 53rd St.
Corvallis, Oregon 97333
(541) 766-6521
fairinfo@co.benton.or.us
https://www.bentoncountyfair.net/