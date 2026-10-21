Corvallis Pride
Corvallis Pride
Corvallis Pride 2026: A Very Queer Halloween
Head to Corvallis Pride for a full day of queer joy, community, art, performance, and more. This year's Pride festival is family-friendly, alcohol-free, substance-free, and open to all ages. Costumes and Pride gear encouraged! Throughout the day, there'll be:
Drag, music, and live entertainment
LGBTQIA+ artists, makers, vendors, and small businesses
Community organizations and local resources
Halloween festivities and costumes
And more!
Stay after dark for a separate 18+ event featuring its own entertainment, vendors, and late-night Pride celebrations.
Find more information here.
Benton County Fairgrounds
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Benton County Fairgrounds
110 SW 53rd St.Corvallis, Oregon 97333
(541) 766-6521
fairinfo@co.benton.or.us