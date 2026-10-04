Corvallis Special Youth and Family Dance

Come join the fun for this special contra dance. Fun, safe, family friendly, and supportive. Live calling and kicking live music!

Starting at 6pm, we'll have a special Youth and Family Dance before our regular contra dance. Come dance with your kiddos and your community. Circle dances, silly mixers, simple traditional figures like Strip the Willow and the Virginia Reel.

All ages, everyone welcome! Kids 18 and under get in free.

7pm instruction for the regular contra. Full evening dance 7:30-10:30.

Live music by The Hat Band, with calling by Koren Wake.

All ages, everyone welcome!

Contra dancing is super fun and welcoming to everyone. No partner necessary, no experience necessary. All dances are taught. Anyone can dance either role. Contra is an inclusive, queer friendly and sober social dance form originally from New England. Always live music and live calling, hosted by the Corvallis Folklore Society. We dance in Corvallis every first and third Saturday.