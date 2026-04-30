Corvallis Spring Garden Festival

This springtime event is free and open to the public, with activities for the whole family. The festival will feature vendors offering a wide variety of items for sale, including annuals, perennials, specialty plants, garden art, gifts, ceramics, seeds, wearable art, succulents, herbs, woven Willow Art, and more.

Sweet and savory goodies, with both gluten-free and gluten options, will be available for purchase from two local bakeries, Wild Yeast and Whole Flower Farms. The event will also feature live performances by local musicians and activities for children.

The 2026 Spring Garden Festival is sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, Corvallis-Albany Farmers’ Market, and The Arts Center.

We look forward to seeing you at this popular community event where art and garden meet!

