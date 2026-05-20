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Cottage Grove Info Night with CASA of Lane County and Circle of Friends

Cottage Grove Info Night with CASA of Lane County and Circle of Friends

Join us for a night of learning as we explore meaningful ways to support differently abled children in foster care with Circle of Friends and CASA of Lane County in Cottage Grove. Learn how CASAs advocate in court for differently abled children in foster care and tour the Circle of Friends School and learn about the services they provide from the Executive Director. Refreshments will be provided.

For safety purposes, please email lilliang@casa-lane.org to RSVP for this event and receive the Circle of Friends address in Cottage Grove.

Circle of Friends
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CASA of Lane County
541-735-5286
lillian@casa-lane.org
casa-lane.org

Artist Group Info

kelsyv@casa-lane.org
Circle of Friends
(541) 321-0962
https://coforegon.org/