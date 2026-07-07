Cottage Grove Rodeo, a two‑day celebration of rodeo sports, horsemanship, and local tradition, drawing riders, spectators, and vendors from across the region. Brought to you by Brad's Cottage Grove Chevrolet!

Friday July 10th and Saturday July 11th

Gates open at 3pm

Jr Barrel Qualifiers start at 4pm

Kids events Mutton Bustin, Calf Riding, & Steer Riding start at 5pm, Rodeo Main Event starts at 7pm

Stick around after the Rodeo and dance the night away with DJ Shredder at our dance and afterparty!

$20 adults (14 and older), $15 seniors (60 and older), $8 for kids (6-13); children 5 and under are free.

